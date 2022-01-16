KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The MLK commission brings the 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. week to Knoxville.

The 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration week culminates on Monday January 17th with the memorial march parade which will start in Chilhowee park and end at the Overcoming Believers Chruch. Dr. Farris Long, a commissioner at the MLK commission discusses the many events that will follow the parade and the organization’s plans for 2022.

For more information or for a full list of events visit the MLK commission website.