Second Harvest Food Bank takes us on another day of fulfilling one of the greatest needs in Knoxville, getting food on the table. We head out to Blount County to find the Mobile Food Distribution site set up for community members to drive through and get essential foods that they might not be able to buy at the moment.

Jennifer Kirst is the Mobile Distribution manager for Second Harvest Food Bank and takes on the task of making sure these distribution sites run smoothly. Starting from going through and ordering all the food that is needed for each drive. Keeping the community in mind about what they might want to eat is very important to each mobile distribution site.

Volunteers are a big part of the mobile distribution sites with Second Harvest Food Bank. Many local youth groups or even groups from different cities come out to help at each event to make sure members of the community are fed and get the help that they need.

If you would like to volunteer with Second Harvest Food Bank or want to learn more about Mobile Food Distribution, you can check out their website for all the information.