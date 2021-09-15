Mobile Meals celebrating 50 years of serving seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mobile Meals is celebrating 50 years of serving seniors in East Tennessee. They’re inviting the community to help them celebrate on Thursday, September 16, 2021 with two events.

Party in the Park: 10 am – 1 pm – at Malcom Martin Park / Mobile Meals Kitchen – 1747 Reynolds Street

While our original celebration plans included a grand party at the Tennessee Theatre, we are taking safety precautions and moving the festivities outdoors to Malcolm Martin Park and the area around the Mobile Meals Kitchen. From 10 am – 1 pm, Mobile Meals volunteers and supporters can celebrate with food, fun, games, and prizes. 50th Anniversary Mobile Meals Commemorative T-shirts and sweatshirts will be on sale.

Online Power of the Purse Auction presented by Patricia Nash Designs – 8 am – 8 pm

Mobile Meals is having an online Power of the Purse Silent Auction to benefit the program featuring purses by Patricia Nash Designs. Each package will contain goodies and gift cards donated by local business sponsors. The online auction hours are 8 am – 8 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021. View and bid on these gorgeous packages at www.knoxseniors.org/mm50.

In 1971, Mobile Meals began by serving 20 seniors; today, over 1,200 benefit from receiving a hot meal, friendly smile, and a wellness check each weekday. We are grateful to show our appreciation to the community who has helped us serve our most vulnerable neighbors throughout the years.