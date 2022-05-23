KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “500 Miles” is not just the name of a popular song by The Proclaimers; it is also the distance one Knoxville man is walking to give back to his community.

For 25 years, Charley Wood has spent his Thursdays volunteering for Knox County CAC Mobile Meals. At age 77, he is showing no signs of slowing down as he is trekking across northern Spain over the course of 40 days for the organization. As he journeys across the Camino de Santiago de Compostela, he is asking people back home to make a donation for each mile he hikes. Wood said that the money he raises will benefit senior citizens who rely on the Mobile Meals program.

Wood is hoping to raise $50,000 for Knox County CAC Mobile Meals. Even donating 5 cents per mile can provide over a week of meals for a senior citizen in the community. If you would like to help Charley reach his goal, you can head to the Office on Aging website to make a donation.