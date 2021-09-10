MoCo 5K Color Dash to honor first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – First Responders put their lives on the line for us every day as they face hardships that many of us will never know. So, the Morgan County Tourism Alliance has come up with a way to recognize those first responders – the 2021 MoCo 5K Color Dash.

This 5K Color Dash/Run/Walk is not a timed or award giving run, it is to recognize the strength, perseverance, and courage of Police Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, 911 Operators, National Guard, Veterans and their families in our local community.

You can find more information on the event on the Morgan County Tourism Alliance website.