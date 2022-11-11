WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – At MoCo Brewing they have used the skills learned from the Brewing & Distilling Center to open a community focused bar & coffeeshop serving delicious beverages all year round.

The MoCo Brewing Project or simply “MoCo Brewing” is a passion project of two veterans that wanted the opportunity to do what they love, while supporting the community that means so much to them. That made “setting up shop in Wartburg an easy choice” said co-owner and veteran Matt Graber.

What makes MoCo Brewing so special is that it is not just a craft brewery which a variety of delicious local brew on tap but also a coffeeshop serving high quality coffee for those looking for a hot beverage. At the end of the day MoCo Brewing is community focused, providing a place for the community to come together.

For MoCo Brewing to achieve the success that it has, Matt needed some help fine tuning his craft brewing skills. In search of more knowledge Matt enrolled in the Brewing and Distilling Center in Knoxville which offers classes that are focused on jump starting the local craft brewery community by sharing their expertise and knowledge with their passion students. With the skills he amassed from the talented instructors at the B.D.C. Matt is ready to take on MoCo Brewing Project and share his gift with the world.

For more information on Matt Graber and the MoCo Brewing Project visit their Facebook Page.

For more information or to enroll in the Brewing and Distilling Center visit their website.