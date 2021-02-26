MomLife: 4 simple steps to an argument-free home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Do you have siblings that argue constantly? Wouldn’t it be great to stop the bickering before it even begins. Our guest Brenna Stull shows us 4 simple steps to an argument free home.

1. Set them up for Success

2. “Get a Yes” Checklist

3. Family suggestion box

4. Use a timer

Brenna Stull is a renowned speaker, mentor, pastor’s wife and mother of seven children. She has been mentoring women for 25 years and has spoken to hundreds of Mom’s organizations on the local level as well as the MOPS International Convention. She is the brand ambassador of “Coach Mom” which she launched in 2007 and does professional coaching to moms internationally in her Coach Mom Tribe membership group. Stull is the author of Coach Mom: 7 Strategies for Organizing Your Family into an All-Star Team an international best-seller in eight categories in five countries