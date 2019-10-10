#MOMLIFE: Allergy friendly trick-or-treating at UT Gardens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s #MomLife we are shining the spotlight on a great event for you and your kiddos. UT Gardens Institute of Agriculture is hosting, ‘Bewitching Beasts,’ an opportunity for your child to learn more about bats, raccoons, owls, possums, flying squirrels, and other nocturnal “beasts” come alive at night while we are sleeping.

You’re encouraged to come in your costume and enjoy food-free trick-or-treating. There will also be arts and crafts, raffles and demos in the garden area. Organizers tell us the event is designed for all kids, even those with allergies a safe place to celebrate the holiday.

