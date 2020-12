KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maypop Fields Wedding and Event Venue is hosting a fun way for you and your family to enjoy the magic of the holiday season with an upcoming concert.

“Do you hear what I hear? Gospel Concert,” will feature live music from local bands and a performance by Emily Ann Roberts. The event is being held Saturday, December 19th, 3:00-6:00pm. Tickets are limited and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Visit Maypop Fields Wedding and event venue on Facebook for more information.