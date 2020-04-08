1  of  2
#MOMLIFE: Easter fun at home, DIY, egg hunt ideas and more

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While some traditions won’t be the same this Easter, there are still plenty of ideas to create some fun Easter happenings while at home. In this #MomLife Erin Barnett put together a list of her favorite local ideas and Pinterest finds to make your celebration memorable, especially for the younger kids.

Knoxville Moms is hosting a neighborhood Egg Hunt. They have created free printable Easter egg designs for your family. They are asking families to print those off and decorate to place in your windows. Go here for all of the details.

If you are wanting to host an egg hunt for your family, make it even more fun with either a scavenger hunt or an action egg hunt. Since there won’t be a big crowd this will keep the little ones and even the older kids entertained.

If you are looking for a fun way to make your every day routine a little more special, check out these fun Easter lunch/snack ideas for kids.

Flinally, DIY fun is always a great option. Erin and her son Mario showed us how to put together this adorable peep birdhouse using just a few items.

Be sure to let us know your ideas! We love to hear from you all!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

