1  of  2
Breaking News
Halloween storms leave 26,000 without power in Knoxville Roads closed in Smokies due to high winds

#MOMLIFE: Keep your trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In this week’s #MOMLIFE we are helping you enjoy Halloween with your family stress-free with great advice from Priority Ambulance. They shared important information about keeping you and your children safe as you’re out trick-or-treating this season.

Priority Ambulance offers these safety guidelines:

An adult should always accompany trick-or-treaters on their candy rounds.
Check the label of children’s costumes to ensure the fabric is flame-resistant.
Costumes should be brightly colored so as to be easily seen. If not, add reflective tape to the front and back of the costume.
Use a flashlight. Your child will both be able to see and be seen by others.
Remove any mask or headwear item that could limit eyesight before crossing a street or driveway.
Stay in a group.
Stay in well-lit areas and only approach homes with a porch light on.
Use the sidewalk, if available, and cross the street as a group in established crosswalks or intersections.
Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters, especially at dusk and after dark.
Never cut across yards or use alleys.
Homeowners preparing for trick-or-treaters should make sure the front porch and pathway are clear of hazards, such as fallen leaves, flower pots and hoses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.

Community Calendar