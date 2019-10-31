MOMLIFE: Keep your trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In this week’s #MOMLIFE we are helping you enjoy Halloween with your family stress-free with great advice from Priority Ambulance. They shared important information about keeping you and your children safe as you’re out trick-or-treating this season.

Priority Ambulance offers these safety guidelines:

An adult should always accompany trick-or-treaters on their candy rounds.

Check the label of children’s costumes to ensure the fabric is flame-resistant.

Costumes should be brightly colored so as to be easily seen. If not, add reflective tape to the front and back of the costume.

Use a flashlight. Your child will both be able to see and be seen by others.

Remove any mask or headwear item that could limit eyesight before crossing a street or driveway.

Stay in a group.

Stay in well-lit areas and only approach homes with a porch light on.

Use the sidewalk, if available, and cross the street as a group in established crosswalks or intersections.

Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters, especially at dusk and after dark.

Never cut across yards or use alleys.

Homeowners preparing for trick-or-treaters should make sure the front porch and pathway are clear of hazards, such as fallen leaves, flower pots and hoses.