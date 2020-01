CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) - Millions of copies of America's most well-known hymnal were produced in the heart of Cleveland, Tennessee: the Red-Back Hymnal.

The nearly 70-year-old legacy of the iconic hymnal is the only permanent display at the Museum Center of 5ive Points in Cleveland, Tennessee, chronicling the influence of the Linotype, shape notes and more than 100 different American gospel hymns.