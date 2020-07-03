#MomLife: Navigating sibling arguments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sibling arguments or disagreements happen, but what role or approach should we take as parents. Samantha Day from Samantha Day Consulting joined us for this week’s #MomLife. Day shared advice on ways parents can help sort through these situations.

1. Proactively fill each childs need for individual attention with a few minutes of 1 on 1 time each day (this helps avoid attention seeking behavior.)

2. Try to be play the role of a coach more than a referee during conflict.

3. It’s ok to take a break and let emotions calm before sorting through a solution.

