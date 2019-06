KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Museum of Art still has openings for the 2019 Summer Art Academy for children.

The academy offers educational opportunities and creative fun, everything from drawing, painting, sculpture and so much more.

Classes are held at the Knoxville Museum of Art. Morning classes are offered each week for children ages 3-12. Afternoon classes are offered for ages 13 and up.