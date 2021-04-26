KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parents, do you feel like you’re constantly telling your children “no”? Samantha Day from Samantha Day Consulting joined us to discuss things to consider when saying “no” to your children and alternate ways to navigate through the conversation.
#MomLife: Things to consider when saying “no” to your children
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parents, do you feel like you’re constantly telling your children “no”? Samantha Day from Samantha Day Consulting joined us to discuss things to consider when saying “no” to your children and alternate ways to navigate through the conversation.