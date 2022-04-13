KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local expert is helping you nail Easter in your home.

Kids are anxiously waiting to open their Easter baskets on Sunday morning, and to help ensure the perfect items are included, we got all the tips and tricks.

Mommy blogger, Emily Lawson, stopped in the Living East Tennessee studio to show us the best Easter basket stuffers.

Lawson mentions the best way to fill an Easter basket is to have fun but also practical, such as finding items that children will need throughout the year and including educational items.

However, Lawson mentions you still cannot forget at least one piece of candy.

We later headed into the Living East Tennessee kitchen where Lawson showed us how to decorate Easter eggs, but with products already in your home. This is a great way to keep in the holiday spirit while also using items that have been sitting around.

By using just whip cream, food coloring, and water, you can make effortless tie-dye eggs that everyone will be talking about.

Her two children Regan and Derrick joined in on the fun to show us how easy it really is.

Lawson started her blog, The Sandbox Academy for parents not wanting to send their children to preschool, but still wanting them to be ready and prepared when the head into Kindergarten.

For more information on Emily and all her tips and tricks, visit her blog or follow her on Instagram.