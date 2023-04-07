KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emily Lawson, founder of Sandbox Academy, uses her blog to show other parents fun and unique ways you can keep your kids engaged while still having fun.

As a former teacher, she has picked up some fun tips and tools along the way and is now helping you. Her children, Reagan and Derek, are not shy from the camera and are up for anything in the world of learning and D-I-Y.

Emily is breaking down the top ways to fill an Easter basket this year, and she says there is a formula.

“My method for filling an Easter basket is practical but fun,” she says. She says parents and caregivers should consider gifting items that their child will not only love but will also need.

Since summer is coming up, she says filling up a basket with summer items can be useful. “Use a beach towel for your filler and then every basket will need a swimsuit, summer shoes, accessories like hats or sunglasses, and then fun toys for summer,” Lawson adds.

Emily is also taking you inside the family game night with an Easter twist.

With several household items and an itch for fun, Emily has found several ways to keep the kids busy during the Easter break weekend.

Look below at some fun games you can try out with your family.

Bunny Tail Scoop – Lay cotton balls on the counter. Cover your eyes with a blindfold and scoop the cotton balls into a bowl for 1 minute. The one with the most amount of cotton balls wins.

– Lay cotton balls on the counter. Cover your eyes with a blindfold and scoop the cotton balls into a bowl for 1 minute. The one with the most amount of cotton balls wins. Egg Half Matching – Take a bucket of mix-matched Easter eggs and match as many as you can in 1 minute. The person with the most wins.

– Take a bucket of mix-matched Easter eggs and match as many as you can in 1 minute. The person with the most wins. Peep Knock Down – Place a Peep at the end of a table. Come to the other side of the table and roll an egg towards the peep. First one to knock off their peep wins.

– Place a Peep at the end of a table. Come to the other side of the table and roll an egg towards the peep. First one to knock off their peep wins. Jelly Beans Suck – Use a straw to suck a jelly bean out of one bowl and into a cup. The person with the most jelly beans in a minute wins.

– Use a straw to suck a jelly bean out of one bowl and into a cup. The person with the most jelly beans in a minute wins. Egg Basket – This is a partner game. One partner throws an Easter egg, the other partner catches the egg with the Easter basket.

Her blog, Sandbox Academy shares fun ideas like these and so much more every day.

“I’m a former teacher turned to stay at home mom. I started off as an activity blogger sharing ideas to get your toddlers and preschoolers playing and learning at the same time” As my kids have grown, I started sharing easy recipes and most importantly ideas for families to have fun together and make memories,” she adds.

For more information and to follow along with the Lawson family, visit their blog.