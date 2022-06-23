KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One Knoxville man is hoping for a good outcome as he rolls into the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships.

Professional cyclist Monk Feehery has competed at the Championships the last three times the event has been in Knoxville. Feehery, who signed his first professional contact during his freshmen year of college, has won nearly 100 races throughout his professional career. He prepares for these big races by eating correctly, getting plenty of rest, and spending an ample amount of time on his bike. He is pulling out all of the stops for USA Cycling and his chance to go to the Olympics.

“Everybody’s going to come out full force and top shape. It’s a very exciting and daunting time because hopefully you’re coming into [the USA Cycling Championships] at the top of your game, but you just never know how you’re going to feel that day. We all have coaches and training programs that we need to stick to. Hopefully that training is going to launch us into getting a good result,” said Feehery.

Feehery is a part of Project Echelon Racing, a cycling team that provides different resources for veterans through physical activity and self-discovery. To learn more about this group and how you can contribute to their mission, you can head to the Project Echelon Racing website for more information.