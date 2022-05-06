PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At The Island at Pigeon Forge they offer something for everyone and for Cinco De Mayo they celebrate with the Moonshine Margarita at the Timberwood Grill.

When it comes to Cinco De Mayo the first thing that pops into many folks heads is a cold margarita. The Timberwood Grill located at The Island at Pigeon Forge takes the traditional margarita and gives it an East Tennessee spin with the inclusion of locally produced Moonshine. With a variety of flavors, there is something for every palate. With so much do see and do at The Island, grab yourself a margarita and get ready for a fun-filled day in the Smokies.

