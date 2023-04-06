KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Moonshine Mountain Coaster in Gatlinburg will be hosting a lemonade stand on Saturday, April 15th from 1pm – 6pm. The donations will help support the Isaiah 117 House of Sevier County. In return, Moonshine Mountain Coaster will be matching donations up to $2,500.

Isaiah 117 is a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement.

According to their website, they provide “a comforting home where children instead can be brought to wait – a place that is safe with friendly and loving volunteers who provide clean clothes, smiles, toys, and snuggly blankets. This space allows children to receive the comfort and care they need while child welfare staff can do the necessary paperwork and identify a good placement.”

Moonshine Mountain Coaster’s Marketing Director, Mackenzi Penrod, says donations can also made on their website and at the ticket window.

The fun mountain coaster was voted Best Mountain Coaster in 2021, plus the Most Thrilling Coaster in Gatlinburg. The single or double rider coaster cars coast down the mountain on a specially-designed silent track. People have the option to use individual brake handles to control your speed and enjoy the ride, any way you like.

The Moonshine Mountain Coaster is open year-round! They have an uphill lift that takes you top the top, and then you can enjoy the excited coaster ride down the mountain to enjoy the Great Smoky Mountains in a whole new way!

