TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – At Bootlegger Harley-Davidson they are a dealership, a repair shop, a museum, and a massive concert venue.

When you walk into Bootlegger Harley Davidson located in Turkey Creek, you will enter a world that can only be described as a bike enthusiasts paradise. One the lower levels, beautiful motorcycles of all makes and models stretch as far as the eye can see. But that not all that Bootlegger Harley Davidson has to offer, walk upstairs to view their pre-owned options and to lay your eyes upon some of the rarest motor bikes to be found at the Bootlegger Harley Davidson museum, which is situated directly next to the Broken Barrel lounge, a concert venue for local bands to showcase their talents.

But the offerings do not stop there, step outside of the store to witness the Monster Stage, a colossal space that has already played home to legendary musical acts such as Dwight Yoakam, Big & Rich, and Buckcherry. Molly Hatchet will soon be rolling onto the Bootlegger Harley Davidson main stage so make sure you visit the Bootlegger Harley Davidson website for a full list of upcoming events and concerts.

Bootlegger Harley Davidson will also be joining WATE 6 on your side and Living East Tennessee Friday March 4th and Saturday March 5th at The Knoxville Man Show.

For more information on all the events and concerts visit the Bootlegger Harley Davidson website.