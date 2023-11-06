KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —

The Morning Pointe Foundation’s 3rd Annual Seniors Got Talent, Knoxville variety show is happening Tuesday, November 14! The show will take place at 7 p.m. at The Bijou Theatre, and there is an exciting line-up ahead!



Performers include…

The Tuesday Group that Plays on Mondays, Dulcimer Group

Lena Anderson, singer/songwriter

Back Pew Poets, singer/guitar/harmonica duo

Bob Thompson, singer and guitarist

The Tennessee Jewels singing, dancing and twirling group

Jim McGee, singer and guitarist

Sandy and the Sandsation Dancers

The Fourtuitous, barbershop quartet

Brenda Beeler, singer

Calvin Robinson, singer and keyboardist

Corkey Miller, comedian



One act will take home the grand prize of $500, and show attendees will be able to vote for their favorite act at $1 per vote for the People’s Choice Award, with funds going to the Morning Pointe Foundation.

You can learn more on their website!