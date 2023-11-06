KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —
The Morning Pointe Foundation’s 3rd Annual Seniors Got Talent, Knoxville variety show is happening Tuesday, November 14! The show will take place at 7 p.m. at The Bijou Theatre, and there is an exciting line-up ahead!
Performers include…
The Tuesday Group that Plays on Mondays, Dulcimer Group
Lena Anderson, singer/songwriter
Back Pew Poets, singer/guitar/harmonica duo
Bob Thompson, singer and guitarist
The Tennessee Jewels singing, dancing and twirling group
Jim McGee, singer and guitarist
Sandy and the Sandsation Dancers
The Fourtuitous, barbershop quartet
Brenda Beeler, singer
Calvin Robinson, singer and keyboardist
Corkey Miller, comedian
One act will take home the grand prize of $500, and show attendees will be able to vote for their favorite act at $1 per vote for the People’s Choice Award, with funds going to the Morning Pointe Foundation.
You can learn more on their website!