KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —

The Morning Pointe Foundation’s 3rd Annual Seniors Got Talent, Knoxville variety show is happening Tuesday, November 14! The show will take place at 7 p.m. at The Bijou Theatre, and there is an exciting line-up ahead!
 
Performers include…
The Tuesday Group that Plays on Mondays, Dulcimer Group 
Lena Anderson, singer/songwriter 
Back Pew Poets, singer/guitar/harmonica duo 
Bob Thompson, singer and guitarist 
The Tennessee Jewels singing, dancing and twirling group 
Jim McGee, singer and guitarist 
Sandy and the Sandsation Dancers 
The Fourtuitous, barbershop quartet 
Brenda Beeler, singer 
Calvin Robinson, singer and keyboardist 
Corkey Miller, comedian 
 
One act will take home the grand prize of $500, and show attendees will be able to vote for their favorite act at $1 per vote for the People’s Choice Award, with funds going to the Morning Pointe Foundation.

