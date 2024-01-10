MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Dr. Alpha Alexander is President and Roxanne Bowen is Vice President of the Morristown Task Force on Diversity. The group is a volunteer organization that seeks to build unity within the community through activities, projects, partnerships and collaborations that lift up and celebrate diversity, inclusion and appreciation, and respect for differences.

The organization was established in 2008 and became part of the Rose Center family in 2010.

With the mission to acknowledge and celebrate the diversity of our community and to promote acceptance and understanding among its residents, the Morristown Task Force on Diversity has ways you can get involved too.

You can join the Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast Monday, Jan. 15 at 9 am. The organization sits down with Living East Tennessee to share more!

You can also visit their website for information.