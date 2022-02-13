KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All month long many are spreading awareness and advocacy for American Heart Month.

Mandy Newman and her daughter Morgan Newman, 20, stopped in to share why heart health education is important to them.

Morgan was 1 out of 100 children born with a congenital heart defect. She has suffered many heart complications, including going into cardiac arrest, at a very young age.

After many hospital visits, medications, and even surgeries, Morgan and her mom, Mandy are now spreading awareness and experience with other parents.

Morgan is now attending the University of Tennessee and hoping to go into family law.

For more information on Congenital Heart Defect Week, visit the American Heart Association’s website.