KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our maker series continues with a family business who is now gearing their work towards a greater purpose.

Hex Code is owned and operated by mother and daughter duo, Tuyen Ho and Cat Vy. They are an apparel brand with designs ranging from artwork to sayings that serve a mission to spark conversation and positivity.

For the month of April, all proceeds of their new t-shirt, Comfortable In My Skin, will go to the national organization, More Than A Body. Their collaboration and efforts with this organization is geared towards their mission to spread positive body images. This new shirt is within their line Nature Begs to Differ.

Tuyen and her 10 year old daughter, Cat, showcased their art and apparel at the 2022 Let Her Speak Summit. This It was their first collaborative art exhibition and focuses on women reclaiming on realistic body image from unattainable beauty standards.

Cat Vy is leading the way for young ladies to become more body positive and find beauty their own individuality.

For more information on Hex Code, visit their website and follow their Instagram page.