KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Mother’s Day right around the corner, many are looking for that Mother’s Day gift. To help out, the Maker City curated a Gift Guide to let those important to you know that you care and appreciate them for all they do.

One featured artist includes Besty Hobkirk, a Knoxville-based artist and art teacher, that paints botanicals, landscapes, and riverscapes. Hobkirk’s art focuses primarily on color, shape, and abstraction.

Hobkirk says, “Being outdoors is important to me so I bring the natural environment into the studio and pass it on to the viewer. The inspiration for my artwork often starts with organic imagery connected to nature. As each piece develops, I allow myself to stray from the initial idea I had in mind to develop new connections and insights. I am intentional yet allow for accidental discoveries.”

She continues, “I have been hiking in the Urban Wilderness with my husband, dogs, and friends for 20+ years. During COVID we walked the trails almost every day. In the spring of 2020, we were able to really see spring unfold in the natural area. The verdant green captured my imagination and I started to paint oil paintings of landscapes of the area that are vibrant, semi-abstract and attempt to capture the feel of Knoxville Urban Wilderness. I call this series of paintings Chlorophyll in honor of the dazzling shades of green in our region.”

To see some of Betsy Hobkirk’s paintings and portfolio, check out her website.