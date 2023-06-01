KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Motivated Mutt is a 100% Positive Reinforcement Dog training company.

The company says they don’t use any aversive techniques, meaning no shock collars, prong collars, or negative correction. They say that all of their methods are science-based and rewarding with motivation.

Christy Rivera, the owner, dedicated the business to her dog Oakley. In 2008, she adopted a little fluff ball that became her heart and soul. His nervous disposition and desire to work for rewards inspired Christy to become a trainer. Sadly Oakley passed in 2020. When deciding on a logo for their brand, Christy knew that she wanted his face to be on everything.

The Motivated Mutt offers group classes and private training. They also offer pet sitting, wedding attendant services, workshops for owners and their dogs, birthday rental space, and other special events.

Plus, they offer a retail lobby, where you can purchase anything you need for training, including, treat pouches, treats, toys, licking mats, harnesses, and leashes. To learn more, check out their website.