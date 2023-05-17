KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 8th Annual Mountain Laurel Tennessee Festival will be held Saturday, May 20th from 10 am – 5 pm. At the event, you will find vendors, street food, live music, a silent auction, and plenty of children’s activities. There will even be a 5k Ridge Run and hiking marathon for festival-goers.

For the music, Lake Side Gospel Group will be featured. They offer up a blend of Southern, Country & Bluegrass for all ages. Hot Rod Walt & the Psycho Devilles will also be there. They’re a Rockabilly band that sings songs about hot rod cars and mean women, according to festival organizers.

At the festival, you will discover more than 80 vendors of local artists, businesses, and food vendors. Plus, the Mountain Shadow Cruisers car show will be there with antique cars.

Morgan County Tourism Alliance made up of all volunteers, sponsors the festival. To learn more about the Festival, check out their website.