KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Morgan County is gearing up for their annual festival that is expected to bring many from all over East Tennessee.

On Saturday, May 21 the streets of Downtown Historic Wartburg will be putting on their 7th Annual Mountain Laurel Festival.

The festival will feature live music and food as you walk through Kingston St., as well as 70 local vendors displaying their crafts and artistry for you to purchase.

Start the day with a 5k hike with HikeMoCo and finish off the evening with some Irish Road Bowling.

For more information and a full schedule, visit their website.