Mountain views and golden booze with this Southern inspired burger from Anakeesta

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Enjoy the magic in the mountains with this Southern style burger from Anakeesta during GatlinBURGER Week.

The inaugural GatlinBURGER Week is kicking off on Sunday, September 13 and running through September 19, as 16 local Gatlinburg restaurants compete for the title of “Burger Meister.”

Anakeesta’s “Deep South Burger,” showcases a ½ lb. ground Angus beef topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork, bacon, BBQ sauce, fried green pickles and sautéed onions.

Check out this burger during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”

