GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Springtime fun has just gotten better at one of Sevier County’s staple hotspots.

Ole Red Gatlinburg is the place to be to enjoy great food and country music, but it’s also a perfect place to enjoy the mountainous views. They have just kicked off their patio season which features a new lineup of entertainment, good views, and refreshing spring cocktails.

Their Fun in the Sun also comes with new drink items you will be sipping on all season long. Ole Red Gatlinburg is known for creative and innovative cocktail creations, using the best ingredients and incorporating local flavors to create unique and delicious drinks.

“We have a lot of fun making them,” says bartender, Lucky Dague.

The Hillbilly Breeze and Dirty Tractor are two of their most-sold signature cocktails in the Spring.

The Honky-Tonk King, Blake Shelton, first started Ole Red in Nashville before coming to East Tennessee. From menu items to the stage set-up have all been inspired by the ten-time CMA Award winner.

Ole Red says they are more than a restaurant or music venue. They have proven to bring the full country experience to those who are ready for a good time.

For more information and to make reservations, visit their website or call (865) 325-3101.