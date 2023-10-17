KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a weekend warrior or exercise every day, being active has its risks.

Upstream Rehabilitation is the nation’s largest dedicated physical therapy provider and is offering free injury and fall risk screenings to measure strength, agility and balance as part of the “Move to Live” campaign.

BenchMark Physical Therapy, Drayer Physical Therapy and Results Physiotherapy will be hosting FREE screenings through November 30.

Some of the clinics offering this free assessment are using cutting-edge force plate technology to measure strength, agility, and balance. All locations will provide patients with injury prevention and fall-risk screenings, along with a performance report card with tips to help improve.

To learn more and to find a location offering this free assessment near you, visit this website to make an appointment.