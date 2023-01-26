KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local physician is taking you through the symptoms and treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

If you or someone you know have been affected by Parkinson’s, a local organization is hosting a free event to bring expert insight.

The lunch-talk will be held on Monday, February 6 at the My People Senior Center in Sevierville. Hear from UT Medical Movement Disorder Neurologist, Dr. Luis Zayas on how is research and practice is advancing the management of Parkinson’s.

This event is put on by PJ Parkinson’s, an East Tennessee organization that offers support, resources, and guidance to those dealing with Parkinson’s disease. Visit their website or give them a call at (865) 621-7666 to learn more and start your journey with them.