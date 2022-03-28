KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The movie industry is booming in Tennessee, and you can now be a part of it too.

The Tennessee Actors and Filmmakers Event is your chance to connect and unify with fellow film and television professionals.

On Tuesday, March 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Farragut Community Center will hold a networking event with many agents, actors, producers, directors, and more. There is a $5 admission.

This is your chance to come together with members of the acting community to collaborate, create, and inspire.

For more information on the event, visit their Facebook page.