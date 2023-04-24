KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mozart’s comic opera will return to the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville on Friday and Sunday evenings, April 28th and 30th.

The show-stopping number, Marriage of Figaro, returns to Knoxville after a 20-year hiatus. The talented Eliza Bonet will play the charming and mischievous Cherubina. Other talented performers include Flora Hawk and Bizhou Chang.

Organizers from the Knoxville Opera say, “We are so thrilled to have her boyish charm on the stage this weekend. Grab your tickets, and don’t miss out!”

The Marriage of Figaro will be presented at the Bijou Theatre and the performances begin at 7:30 pm on Friday, April 28th and 2:30 pm on Sunday, April 30th.

To get tickets to the ‘Marriage of Figaro,’ click here.