KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mr. Handyman is thankful to all of the veterans, volunteers and veteran family that helped during their Day of Service on Sept. 8.

As a part of the national day, Mr. Handyman, along with other businesses who got involved, donated a full day to repairing a local disabled veteran & family’s home. My. Handyman specializes in all major and minor home repairs over an independent handyman, so this was a task they were more than happy to do.

The veteran owned business wants people to get involved in helping other veterans and to donate to Operation Honor Guard as a way to continue showing support to the ones that put others before themselves.

