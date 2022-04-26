MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 10th annual Mudder’s Day Madness run will take place at Camp Montvale in support of the Harmony Family Center.

Harmony Family Center is a resource for innovative, evidence-based therapies and programs that are uniquely catered to individual, children, and family needs.

The Mudder’s Day Madness run supports Harmony Family Center. This exciting course takes runners through Montvale’s beautiful property while getting muddy on 18 obstacles including a muddy slide, a sludgy army crawl, and a jump in the lake. Proceeds benefit the work of Harmony Family Center at historic Camp Montvale to ensure that this special place remains a space for connection and restoration for years to come. This year the run will include both a 5k and a 10k option, either of which can be run in a relay format if you have a team.

For more information on the organization visit the Harmony Family Center website. For more information or to get registered for the event visit the Mudder’s Day Madness registration page.