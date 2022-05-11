MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Harmony Family Center supports families throughout the East Tennessee community at Camp Montvale, where they recently held their 10th annual Mudder’s Day Madness Mud Run.

Harmony Family Center is so much more than your typical support facility, offering therapies and programs that are tailored to an individual, children, or family needs. Dr. Keith Bailey takes great pride in not just providing guests with the tools required to overcome traumas, but giving families a place to heal and rebuild. That is where Camp Montvale comes in, providing 364 acres of pristine East Tennessee countryside as a place for families to relax and take the next steps in their recovery.

This past weekend the Harmony Family Center held their 10th annual “Mudder’s Day Madness Mud Run” to support the organization and I was lucky enough to be asked to test the obstacles.

For more information visit the Harmony Family Center website or the Camp Montvale website.