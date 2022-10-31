KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Beef up your Halloween party with delicious ‘Mummy Dogs’ and Jalapeno Poppers from Chef Scott, the Smoky Mountain Chef.

Halloween is quite festive in East Tennessee with parties happening throughout the city. From house parties to city sponsored events there is a little something for everyone throughout the region. If you want to kick your party up a notch, then “Mummy” dogs and Jalapeno Poppers are just what you are looking for.

“Mummy” Dogs

1 8oz can of Crescent Rolls

1 Pk Smoked Sausage

Mustard for dipping

With a rolling pin, roll out crescent roll dough and cut into 1/4” strips. Roll dough around sausage or hot dogs loosely to give the mummy tape look effect. Cook for 15 minutes at 350*

Jalapeno Poppers

8 Fresh whole jalapeños

1 container of Philadelphia brand Buffalo dip cream cheese

1 8oz can of Crescent Rolls

Blue cheese crumbles

Cut peppers length wise in half, remove seeds and roast for 15 minutes at 350*. Remove from oven and fill with cream cheese and roll loosely with 1/4” crescent roll strips. Bake at 350* for 15 minutes. Sprinkle with blue cheese crumbles.

For more information and recipes visit Chef Scott Whittaker’s Facebook page.