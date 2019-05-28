Muscle Car Ministries gearing up for 7th annual memorial car show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Muscle Car Ministries is gearing up for the 7th Annual Sharon Parrot Memorial Car Show, in partnership with the Hope Resource Center.

Cale Parrot, launched this fundraiser 7 years ago, with the hopes to raise 2,000 dollars. The fundraiser has since raised over 80,000 dollars, for the Hope Resource Center, where Cale's mother, Sharon volunteered for many years.

The Car Show will be held this Saturday, June 1st at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church off of Strawberry Plains Pike. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the car show kicks off at 10 a.m. There will be a silent auction, door prizes and food! Join them in their mission to raise 100K from this annual event.