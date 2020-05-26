Muscle Car Ministries revs up for its inaugural car cruise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sharon Parrott Memorial Car Show is cruising into its 11th year, by making a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, a car show, this inaugural car cruise benefits the Hope Resource Center and its mission to provide free reproductive health care to women.

Through this cruise, Cale Parrott, founder of Muscle Car Ministries, is remembering the life and legacy of his mother, Sharon Parrott, and her passion, service and commitment to the Hope Resource Center.

Head online to register for the car cruise, as this local organization strives to raise 25,000 dollars while revving up their engines this weekend.