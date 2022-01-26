KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Getting a shot can be scary for kids and parents, but Muse Knoxville is making that so much easier.

On Monday, Jan. 31st from 10:00am to 12:00pm you and your child can get a free Covid-19 vaccine at Muse Knoxville.

The museum known for its’ art, science, and technology activities, is now working with the Knox County Heath Department to make it easy for children to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Parents and children that come in for the vaccine will receive a free family pass for the day.

While needles might be good for some, many kids are known for not handling them too well. Muse Knoxville believes this will be a great way to help parents keep their child comfortable and distracted with family fun activities and attractions.

