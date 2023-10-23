KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia and Yee-Haw Brewing Company presents Full Moon Pickin’ Parties. The event is a pair of family-friendly concerts under a full moon live from the Museum of Appalachia outdoor stage. In addition to live music, the event will feature food trucks, beer from Yee-Haw Brewing Co., and even demonstrations from Appalachian artisans.

The event dates are September 29 and October 27, 2023.

More information about the event and performances can be found on their website.

Students can also join in on Fall Heritage Days, hosted by the museum, to learn all about the sights, smells and life of early Southern Appalachia Oct. 25, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.