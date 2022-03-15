PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood kicked off their 37th season with a bang.

For the first time since 2019, Dolly Parton made an appearance at the theme park for the grand opening weekend. Dollywood opened on Friday to season passholders, and the gates were opened to the general public on Sunday. The theme park was closed on Saturday due to inclement weather. This season, Dollywood attendees can expect an improved traffic system to enter the park, a new security screening system, a new restaurant opening soon, and, of course, plenty of festivals for the whole family to enjoy.

If you would like to know more about what is going on at the theme park throughout the year, you can head to the Dollywood website for more information.