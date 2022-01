KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Travis Bigwood of “Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves” stops by the studio for this week’s Music Makers.

Travis discusses how he and his fellow musicians have adapted to life during the pandemic and how he has used this time to create new music. While in the studio Travis recorded his songs “Don’t leave a trace” and “Track Record”.

For more information on Travis Bigwood and his music visit the Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves facebook page.