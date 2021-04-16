KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Singer and songwriter, Bobby Kendrick joined us for this week’s ‘Music Makers.’ Kendrick made the decision to move from California to Nashville, Tennessee in January 2019 with his wife, daughter, and two dogs to pursue his passion in music. His country music features a California flair, with beachy and upbeat songs that instantly transport you to white sand and warm water.
I’ve attached an MP3 of Bobby’s latest song ‘Senorita’!
Music Makers: Bobby Kendrick
