Music Makers: Bobby Kendrick

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Singer and songwriter, Bobby Kendrick joined us for this week’s ‘Music Makers.’ Kendrick made the decision to move from California to Nashville, Tennessee in January 2019 with his wife, daughter, and two dogs to pursue his passion in music. His country music features a California flair, with beachy and upbeat songs that instantly transport you to white sand and warm water.

I’ve attached an MP3 of Bobby’s latest song ‘Senorita’!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.