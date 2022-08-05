KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Michael Cover, guitarist and singer for Third Creek Revival stops by the LETN studio to bring you an authentic Appalachian sound.

The music scene in Knoxville can be described as a collective, many artists are members of multiple bands which expands their reach and allows them to bounce between genres at any given time. Third Creek Revival was born in much the same way, like-minded local musicians that came together to pay homage to the music that has made Appalachia world-renown. Singer & songwriter Michael Cover gives us a taste of their style, where the crossroads of Blues meets Bluegrass.

For more information or to see when the band will play next visit the Third Creek Revival Facebook page.