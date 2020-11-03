MUSIC MAKERS: Country duo, The Young Fables, set to release new album

Living East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hailing from Maryville, Tennessee, country duo The Young Fables are set to release a new album and a feature documentary.

The new album, titled “PAGES”, was made with Grammy Award winning producer Mitch Dane. When release, it will be accompanied by a feature documentary titled, “The Fable of a Song.” The record will include eleven original works helping to establish The Young Fables’ sonic home in the Country/Americana community as a modern proclaimer and preservationist of classic country’s storytelling roots.

The duo is currently fundraising to release their new album and documentary. For more information, visit their website.

