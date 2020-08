KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you recognize hit songs like “I Swear” by John Michael Montgomery or “I’m Already There” by Lonestar, then you need to know Frank Myers. He’s the grammy award-winning writer and producer of several chart topping favorites, and today we’re getting a first look at his new single “God’s Got This” is out today.

Living East Tennessee contributor Tom McCoy sits down with Myers to discuss his long, award-winning career along with the inspiration behind his latest single.