Music Makers: Jimmy Charles releases new single, “Hard Way to Go”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Jimmy Charles is making a name for himself as a country music star in the making and a philanthropist creating music that makes a difference.

Born and raised on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Jimmy moved to Music City in 2008 and was quick to become an active and viable member of the singer/songwriter and performing community. He’s since played every famed Nashville honky tonk, traveled across the U.S. sharing stages with Lady A, Montgomery Gentry, Kip Moore, Kacey Musgraves, Travis Tritt, Josh Turner and Merle Haggard, and was invited to play for the NHL Alumni & Hall of Fame Association in Toronto Canada. His career catapulted when American Idol producers recognized his talents and cast him as a contender on the nationally televised reality entertainment show in 2010 (Season 9).

Charles joined contributor Tom McCoy to discuss his latest single, “Hard Way to Go.” Find more music by Jimmy Charles at jimmycharlesmusic.com.

